Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Down 59.4% in February

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,399 shares, a drop of 59.4% from the February 12th total of 32,998 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 114,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Metallis Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTLFF remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. Metallis Resources has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

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About Metallis Resources

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Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in the Greyhound property comprising two past producing silver/gold mines covering an area of 677 hectares located in the Idaho, the United States.

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