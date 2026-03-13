A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.0840, with a volume of 38317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial upped their price target on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

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A10 Networks Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $685,013.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 713,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,418.35. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $14,795,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 992,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after buying an additional 771,405 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,365,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after buying an additional 695,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 588,922 shares during the period. Finally, Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $10,047,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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