Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 15,388 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,388 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,697,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,182,000 after acquiring an additional 115,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,153,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,608 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 298.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 246,652 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,041,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $3,836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 394,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,212,948.68. This trade represents a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 40,646 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $2,732,630.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,144 shares of company stock valued at $51,681,640. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,606,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average of $98.10. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $97.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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