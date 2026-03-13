Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Issues Earnings Results

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$287.88 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 35.69%.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of WDO traded down C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 190,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,103. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.37. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$14.44 and a 12-month high of C$27.64.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDO. National Bank Financial lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.86.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d’Or, Québec. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

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