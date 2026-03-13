CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $43.9920, with a volume of 224545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

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CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.24%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 55,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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