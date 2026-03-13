Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Short Interest Update

Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,558 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the February 12th total of 5,324 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,330 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,330 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heritage Media Price Performance

OTCMKTS OLVI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.29. 2,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,367. The firm has a market cap of $189.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of -2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Heritage Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

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Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

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