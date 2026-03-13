DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.06, but opened at $21.49. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 110,344 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBVT shares. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 price objective on DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

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DBV Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Insider Activity at DBV Technologies

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

In other news, major shareholder Bpifrance Epic sold 1,292,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $5,413,911.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,303,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,601,116.11. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,369,627 shares of company stock valued at $15,489,908 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

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