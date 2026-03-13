Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Short Interest Update

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 808,126 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 12th total of 1,293,125 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,696.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,696.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Nordex Price Performance

About Nordex

Shares of Nordex stock remained flat at $50.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

(Get Free Report)

Nordex SE is a Germany-based manufacturer of onshore wind turbines, specializing in the design, development and production of turbine technology for renewable energy projects. Headquartered in Rostock, the company offers a range of turbine platforms tailored to various wind conditions, from low to high wind sites. Its core activities encompass engineering, manufacturing and assembling turbine components, including rotor blades, nacelles and towers, as well as providing control systems to optimize power output.

In addition to its manufacturing business, Nordex provides comprehensive services for the lifecycle of wind farms.

Further Reading

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