Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.25 Million Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 5,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.57 and a 52 week high of $107.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.47%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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