Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $193.23, but opened at $203.76. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $200.6280, with a volume of 4,071,701 shares traded.

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $250.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. President Capital decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $472.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.51.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.20.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $9,958,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $344,121.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 476,920 shares of company stock valued at $84,194,452 over the last three months. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after buying an additional 1,755,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 847.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,536,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $347,472,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $166,515,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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