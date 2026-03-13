Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $193.23, but opened at $203.76. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $200.6280, with a volume of 4,071,701 shares traded.
Coinbase Global News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest has reportedly doubled in 2026 according to S3 data, raising the odds of a short squeeze that could amplify upside if crypto market momentum returns. Coinbase Short Interest Doubles In 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Product expansion: Coinbase launched regulated crypto and index futures in 26 European countries, signaling revenue diversification and a global growth push that could improve long-term earnings. COIN Broadens Reach With Europe Futures
- Neutral Sentiment: CFTC published new prediction market rules affecting platforms including Coinbase and opened a 45?day comment period — regulatory clarity can be constructive long-term but may limit some product options in the near term. CFTC Unveils Prediction Market Regulations
- Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase executives publicly denied allegations that the firm lobbied against a Bitcoin de minimis tax exemption; the controversy and ongoing policy debate create noise but denials reduce some reputational risk. Coinbase execs deny lobbying against Bitcoin de minimis tax exemption
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile criticism and insider selling: Jim Cramer recommended buying Bitcoin instead of COIN after Q4 missed estimates and insiders reportedly sold ~$84M in shares — this weighs on sentiment and raises valuation concerns. Coinbase (COIN) Stock Faces Mounting Pressure as Cramer Recommends Bitcoin Over Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/valuation pressure: Coverage notes that COIN is lagging industry YTD, trades at a premium, and faces falling earnings estimates — combined with last reported Q4 EPS and revenue misses, this creates downside risk until growth and margins reaccelerate. COIN Lags Industry YTD, Trades at Premium
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $250.00 price objective on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. President Capital decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $472.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.51.
Coinbase Global Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.20.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $9,958,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $344,121.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 476,920 shares of company stock valued at $84,194,452 over the last three months. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,484,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after buying an additional 1,755,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 847.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,536,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $347,472,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $166,515,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
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