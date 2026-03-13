Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $9.36. Strive shares last traded at $9.9610, with a volume of 1,287,026 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASST. Zacks Research upgraded Strive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Strive in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Strive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Strive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Strive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

Strive Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Strive

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 17.08.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Pham purchased 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $50,084.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,214 shares in the company, valued at $50,084.84. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Ryan Cole purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,960. This represents a 190.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 61,935 shares of company stock worth $944,387. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Strive in the second quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Strive during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Strive by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Strive in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Strive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Strive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.