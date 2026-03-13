ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.37, but opened at $36.05. ENN Energy shares last traded at $34.8050, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of ENN Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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ENN Energy Price Performance

About ENN Energy

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81.

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ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

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