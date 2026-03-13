Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $137.34, but opened at $143.86. Strategy shares last traded at $146.3040, with a volume of 6,700,282 shares traded.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Reports that Strategy/management executed large bitcoin purchases (multiple media reports cite thousands of BTC bought this week) are fueling investor optimism about the company’s core treasury strategy; bitcoin accumulation tends to lift MSTR sentiment. Read More.

Reports that Strategy/management executed large bitcoin purchases (multiple media reports cite thousands of BTC bought this week) are fueling investor optimism about the company’s core treasury strategy; bitcoin accumulation tends to lift MSTR sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest in Strategy’s STRC preferred security is rising — Strive and other firms have publicly allocated capital to STRC, supporting demand for Strategy’s structured, bitcoin?backed instruments and validating yield?seeking demand. Read More.

Institutional interest in Strategy’s STRC preferred security is rising — Strive and other firms have publicly allocated capital to STRC, supporting demand for Strategy’s structured, bitcoin?backed instruments and validating yield?seeking demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell?side attention: B. Riley initiated coverage and at least one analyst note/coverage piece has been publicized that expects upside (another note cited ~25% potential), which can attract momentum traders and institutional flow. Read More. • Read More.

Sell?side attention: B. Riley initiated coverage and at least one analyst note/coverage piece has been publicized that expects upside (another note cited ~25% potential), which can attract momentum traders and institutional flow. Read More. • Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary and premarket coverage note the stock is surging today, reinforcing short?term momentum as news circulates. Read More.

Market commentary and premarket coverage note the stock is surging today, reinforcing short?term momentum as news circulates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO/chair commentary reiterating long?term accumulation discipline (e.g., “Bitcoin doesn’t go to the moon overnight”) is being used to reassure investors about patient treasury strategy; this supports sentiment but is not new fundamental news. Read More.

CEO/chair commentary reiterating long?term accumulation discipline (e.g., “Bitcoin doesn’t go to the moon overnight”) is being used to reassure investors about patient treasury strategy; this supports sentiment but is not new fundamental news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentators argue Strategy lookalike business models face risks; periodic media attention to these themes creates mixed investor signals. Read More.

Some commentators argue Strategy lookalike business models face risks; periodic media attention to these themes creates mixed investor signals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest has surged and market?wide concerns about crypto?treasury models persist — higher shorts increase volatility risk and can pressure the stock if bitcoin or narrative momentum reverses. Read More.

Short interest has surged and market?wide concerns about crypto?treasury models persist — higher shorts increase volatility risk and can pressure the stock if bitcoin or narrative momentum reverses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Fundamentals remain mixed: Strategy recently reported a large EPS miss and carries a very volatile trading history tied to BTC; that underlying earnings weakness and the company’s heavy BTC?treasury exposure are structural risks if crypto prices fall. (Background: quarterly EPS miss reported 2/5.)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MSTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.21.

Strategy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.29.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,400. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $99,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $358,128. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $880,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Strategy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Strategy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Strategy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,127,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,043,000 after purchasing an additional 138,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Strategy by 373.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,340 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Strategy

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Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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