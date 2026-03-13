EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.8970, with a volume of 144520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQPT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EQPT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQPT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Get EQPT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EQPT

EQPT Price Performance

EQPT Company Profile

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.