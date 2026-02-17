ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.2650.

ANA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ANA had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion.

About ANA

All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: ALNPY) is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

