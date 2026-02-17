Short Interest in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Rises By 37.5%

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 925,213 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 15th total of 673,061 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,605 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,605 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,360,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 163,683 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,685,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $2,130,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Orion Office REIT by 43.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 983,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 299,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Orion Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, JonesTrading upgraded shares of Orion Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,657. The company has a market cap of $146.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of Class A office properties across high-growth U.S. markets. The company focuses on suburban and infill locations, targeting properties with strong tenant credit profiles and long-term lease structures. Its business strategy emphasizes active asset management, capital recycling and selective development to enhance income stability and potential total return for shareholders.

Orion Office REIT debuted on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONL following a spin-off from Government Properties Income Trust in June 2021, though many of its core assets trace back to acquisitions made as early as 2013.

