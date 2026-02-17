Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Short Interest Up 36.2% in January

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 294,052 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 215,840 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 399,175 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 399,175 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SND. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Smart Sand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Smart Sand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Smart Sand Trading Down 2.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand

SND traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.28 million, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.39. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,126,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 430,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc (NASDAQ:SND) is a U.S.-based industrial mineral company specializing in the mining, processing and distribution of high-purity silica sand. The company’s primary business centers on the production of frac sand for the oil and gas industry, as well as specialty sand products for foundry, glass and construction applications. Through an integrated network of mines, processing plants and trans-load facilities, Smart Sand delivers precision-engineered sand solutions designed to meet stringent performance and purity requirements.

Smart Sand’s operations include flagship mining and processing facilities in Wisconsin, which supply Northern White silica sand, and production sites in Texas, strategically located to serve major U.S.

