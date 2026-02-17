Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 17th (AAP, AAPL, BDSX, CDNS, CRSR, CSV, CXT, DCH, DDOG, DRUG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 17th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $147.00 target price on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Corporation currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

PICS (NASDAQ:PICS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $460.00 target price on the stock.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

