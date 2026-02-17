Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 17th (AAP, AAPL, BDSX, CDNS, CRSR, CSV, CXT, DCH, DDOG, DRUG)

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2026

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 17th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $147.00 target price on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Corporation currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

PICS (NASDAQ:PICS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $460.00 target price on the stock.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

