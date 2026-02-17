Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 131,929 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 109,236 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,253 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6,494.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 335,981 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,410,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,371,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,330,000 after purchasing an additional 130,950 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 100.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after buying an additional 88,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,989,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.32. 29,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,115. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $138.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.12.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses a multifactor selection methodology to select large-cap stocks with growth characteristics. PWB was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

