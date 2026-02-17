Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Short Interest Up 20.9% in January

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,006 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 7,448 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,184 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,184 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2%

HCOW traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90. Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $25.71.

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a $0.2444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF

About Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF ( NASDAQ:HCOW Free Report ) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 59.89% of Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income. HCOW was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

