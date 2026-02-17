Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Short Interest Up 20.9% in January

Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,006 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 7,448 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,184 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,184 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2%
HCOW traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90. Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $25.71.
Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a $0.2444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF
About Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF
The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income. HCOW was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.