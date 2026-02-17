National Bank Financial Raises EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$111.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$111.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQB. Veritas raised shares of EQB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQB from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$111.33.

EQB stock traded up C$2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$120.39. The stock had a trading volume of 102,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,314. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.74. EQB has a 52 week low of C$83.93 and a 52 week high of C$120.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.25.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$6.56 EPS for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQB will post 12.5988235 EPS for the current year.

About EQB

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives. At Equitable Bank we are as invested in our employees as we are in our business. Thats why we are consistently recognized as one of Canadas Top Employers a rating that comes from our 1300+ employees.

