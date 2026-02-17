Best Video Game Stocks To Watch Now – February 17th

Alliance Entertainment, Turtle Beach, and Allied Gaming & Entertainment are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenue from developing, publishing, distributing, or supporting video games and related services (including consoles, PC/console stores, mobile games, esports, and streaming platforms). Investors treat them as a distinct sector with revenue often tied to game release cycles and hit titles, strong IP and recurring monetization potential, and specific risks from platform dependence, technological change, and regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Alliance Entertainment (AENT)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

