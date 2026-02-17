Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Shares Up 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $30.0890. Approximately 45,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 279,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEPN shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Septerna from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Septerna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Septerna from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Septerna in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Septerna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Septerna by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Septerna in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Septerna in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

