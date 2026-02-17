Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 15,697 shares.The stock last traded at $88.20 and had previously closed at $92.64.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry’s offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.
Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.
