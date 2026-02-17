Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,335 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 15,697 shares.The stock last traded at $88.20 and had previously closed at $92.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kerry Group

Kerry Group Price Performance

Kerry Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.66.

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry’s offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.

Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.