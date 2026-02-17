Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 898,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 699,865 shares.The stock last traded at $6.3170 and had previously closed at $6.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $660.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,115,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,825 shares during the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,317,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 827,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 754,701 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 980,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 741,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,557,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 496,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of retail, office and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio primarily comprises neighborhood and community shopping centers, urban infill retail sites and select office buildings located in high-growth markets. Armada Hoffler also provides in-house property management and leasing services, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to enhance asset value and tenant satisfaction.

Founded on a legacy of commercial real estate development dating back to the 1970s, Armada Hoffler went public in 2016 through a strategic combination of private real estate entities.

