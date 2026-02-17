Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.99, but opened at $19.70. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $19.3630, with a volume of 2,032,647 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 466,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 65,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 784,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 636.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 138,542 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 119,728 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.
In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.
