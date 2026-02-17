Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Up 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.7190. Approximately 388,790 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,293,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 103,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $1,117,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,857.24. This trade represents a 38.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1,332.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,439 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,695 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Personalis by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 861,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 165.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 851,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after buying an additional 802,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical?stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next?generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T?cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno?oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in?depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

