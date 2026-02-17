Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Trading Up 266% – Here’s What Happened

Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 266% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 15,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6229.

Pax Global Tech Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Pax Global Tech

Pax Global Technology Limited is a provider of electronic payment solutions, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of point-of-sale (POS) terminals and related software. The company’s product portfolio encompasses countertop, portable and mobile payment devices, each equipped with secure card readers, touchscreen interfaces and support for contactless and mobile wallet payments. Pax Global Technology also supplies integrated software platforms that enable remote device management, firmware updates and real-time transaction monitoring.

In addition to hardware, Pax offers a suite of software services that streamline payment acceptance and terminal administration.

