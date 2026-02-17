Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.2580, with a volume of 449661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $856.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schrodinger by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 5,025.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

