RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 137,937 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 63,096 shares.The stock last traded at $60.7360 and had previously closed at $59.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RWEOY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut RWE from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of RWE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.67.

RWE AG, traded in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:RWEOY, is a leading European energy company headquartered in Essen, Germany. The firm operates as an integrated utility, encompassing power generation, supply, trading and renewable energy development. Its diversified portfolio spans conventional assets—such as gas- and coal-fired power plants—and an expanding array of wind, solar and battery-storage projects managed through its RWE Renewables division.

In its conventional business, RWE Generation produces baseload and peak?load electricity to meet industrial and consumer demand across Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

