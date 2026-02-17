Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Up 19.9% in January

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 291,653 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 243,309 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,524,279 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,524,279 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.95. 998,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,697. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4916 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

