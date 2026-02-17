Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Up 19.9% in January

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 291,653 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 243,309 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,524,279 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,524,279 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%
NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.95. 998,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,697. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4916 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
