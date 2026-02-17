Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.96, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of ($25.39) million for the quarter.
Beneficient Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BENF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. 281,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,965. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $12.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beneficient
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beneficient stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Beneficient at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Beneficient Company Profile
Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. The company offers Ben AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks, and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.
