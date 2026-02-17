Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $477.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.47 million.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE PBI remained flat at $10.25 on Tuesday. 2,774,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,285. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PBI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE: PBI) is an American technology company that specializes in shipping, mailing, and e-commerce solutions. Founded in 1920 by Walter Bowes and Arthur Pitney, the company pioneered postage meter technology and has since evolved to offer a broad portfolio of hardware, software, and services designed to streamline physical and digital communications. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Pitney Bowes leverages a century of expertise to serve enterprises, small businesses, and government agencies around the globe.

The company’s core offerings span mailing and shipping equipment, including postage meters, folder inserters, and address verification systems, alongside integrated software platforms for customer information management, data analytics, and location intelligence.

