Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,886 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the previous session’s volume of 696 shares.The stock last traded at $32.2254 and had previously closed at $33.14.

BVRDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79.

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) is the over-the-counter ticker for Bureau Veritas SA, a global leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services. Founded in 1828 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company evolved from a maritime classification society into a diversified provider of conformity assessment solutions. Today, Bureau Veritas operates through a network of laboratories, inspection sites and offices to help clients manage risk, ensure quality and comply with regulatory standards.

The company’s core activities span four primary service lines.

