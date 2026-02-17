Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Rises By 20.7%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 404,422 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 335,128 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,832 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 160,832 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Five Point from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Point has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other Five Point news, insider Kim Tobler sold 18,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $112,471.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,636 shares in the company, valued at $214,172.36. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Saber Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Five Point by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. 208,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. Five Point has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 64.50%.The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter.

Five Point Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:FPH) is a California?based master planned community developer specializing in residential, commercial and mixed?use projects. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, the company focuses on acquiring and entitling raw land, designing infrastructure and delivering fully integrated neighborhoods that include single?family homes, multifamily housing, retail centers, office space and community amenities.

Since its formation in 2014, Five Point has concentrated its land development efforts in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Los Angeles Basin, targeting key growth corridors with large?scale, long-term projects.

