Trump Media & Technology Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 98,554 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 112% compared to the average daily volume of 46,551 put options.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 9.6%

DJT traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 5,261,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,771. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trump Media & Technology Group has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $30.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 4.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trump Media & Technology Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) is a U.S.-based digital media and technology company focused on social networking and content distribution. The firm’s flagship offering, Truth Social, is designed as an alternative social media platform with features for user-generated posts, direct messaging and community engagement. In addition to its core social network, TMTG has signaled plans for a subscription-based streaming service and other digital content ventures under the TMTG+ brand, aiming to expand its multimedia footprint.

Founded in October 2021 by former President Donald J.

