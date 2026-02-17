Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 524.31%.

Cemtrex Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CETX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. 447,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.83% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cemtrex has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc is an industrial technology company that develops and manufactures advanced electronics, automation systems and digital transformation solutions for a broad range of markets. Headquartered in New York, the company focuses on integrating hardware, software and connectivity to streamline industrial processes and enhance operational efficiency. Its core competencies include precision electronics assembly, automated manufacturing platforms and custom-engineered equipment for clients in transportation, energy and critical infrastructure sectors.

Through its Industrial Technologies segment, Cemtrex provides turn-key electronics manufacturing services, precision machining and robotic process automation.

