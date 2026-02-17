ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Releases Earnings Results

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

ReposiTrak Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:TRAK traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 87,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,954. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $185.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.46. ReposiTrak has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ReposiTrak currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity at ReposiTrak

In other news, CEO Randall K. Fields sold 7,500 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,500. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Hodge sold 18,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $248,802.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 561,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,196.04. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 117,047 shares of company stock worth $1,451,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ReposiTrak by 17.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ReposiTrak during the second quarter worth $802,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ReposiTrak by 63.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ReposiTrak by 397.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

