WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,236,706 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 935,279 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,466 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

WW International Stock Down 5.0%

WW stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.06. 116,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. WW International has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About WW International

WW International, Inc (NASDAQ: WW) is a global wellness and weight management company that provides a range of subscription-based programs, digital tools and personalized coaching services. Originally founded in 1963 by Jean Nidetch as a small support group in New York City, the company grew into the well-known Weight Watchers brand before rebranding as WW in 2018 to reflect an expanded focus on overall health, fitness and nutrition. Over the years, WW has introduced innovations such as the SmartPoints® system, which assigns values to foods based on their nutritional composition, and the MyWW® personalized wellness plan, which tailors recommendations to individual lifestyles and goals.

WW’s offerings span digital and in-person channels.

