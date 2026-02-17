CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $550.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $400.02 and last traded at $414.29. 4,391,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,142,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $429.64.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $550.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Key Headlines Impacting CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at $86,571,169.62. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power its Threat Protection Pro offering, extending CrowdStrike’s reach into consumer threat protection and validating its threat?intelligence footprint. This is a business development that supports incremental ARR and platform adoption. NordVPN Partners With CrowdStrike

NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power its Threat Protection Pro offering, extending CrowdStrike’s reach into consumer threat protection and validating its threat?intelligence footprint. This is a business development that supports incremental ARR and platform adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and Wall Street commentary continue to highlight AI as a secular tailwind for cybersecurity — helping CrowdStrike’s pipeline and platform consolidation narrative as enterprises look to protect AI stacks. That cyclical strength supports longer?term demand. Cybersecurity stocks are pulling away from the software sell-off

Analysts and Wall Street commentary continue to highlight AI as a secular tailwind for cybersecurity — helping CrowdStrike’s pipeline and platform consolidation narrative as enterprises look to protect AI stacks. That cyclical strength supports longer?term demand. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat’s writeup frames CRWD as a “buy the dip vs. valuation” dilemma: ARR growth and multi?module adoption argue for upside, but the elevated valuation and recent technical weakness (50/200?day moving averages) mean earnings must be strong to sustain gains. Watch the March earnings print for guidance and ARR trends. CRWD Stock: Buy the Dip or Beware the Valuation?

MarketBeat’s writeup frames CRWD as a “buy the dip vs. valuation” dilemma: ARR growth and multi?module adoption argue for upside, but the elevated valuation and recent technical weakness (50/200?day moving averages) mean earnings must be strong to sustain gains. Watch the March earnings print for guidance and ARR trends. Negative Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target from $600 to $550 but kept a Buy rating — a signal that some upside has been trimmed and that expectations were modestly tempered, which helped drive selling pressure. CrowdStrike Stock Is Falling: What’s Going On Today?

Truist lowered its price target from $600 to $550 but kept a Buy rating — a signal that some upside has been trimmed and that expectations were modestly tempered, which helped drive selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target to $490 and moved to a Neutral rating, reducing analyst conviction and adding to near?term downside risk from earnings or guidance that disappoint expectations. CRWD Price Target Lowered at Mizuho

Mizuho cut its price target to $490 and moved to a Neutral rating, reducing analyst conviction and adding to near?term downside risk from earnings or guidance that disappoint expectations. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces note the stock fell ~5% after multiple target cuts — a momentum effect as algos and short?term traders react to the fresh analyst adjustments. That magnifies intraday moves even absent material operational news. CrowdStrike Stock Plunges on Target Cuts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.80, a PEG ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.