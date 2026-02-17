TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.24, Zacks reports. TFI International had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

TFI International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.85. The company had a trading volume of 459,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,599. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. TFI International has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $130.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TFII shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stephens set a $115.00 price objective on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in TFI International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII) is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Featured Stories

