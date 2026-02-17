KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 464,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 299,605 shares.The stock last traded at $17.38 and had previously closed at $17.65.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of KDDI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.04.

KDDI Corporation (OTCMKTS: KDDIY) is a diversified Japanese telecommunications and information services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Formed in 2000 through the merger of DDI Corporation, KDD Corporation and IDO Corporation, KDDI provides a broad set of connectivity and digital services for both consumer and enterprise customers. The company operates under well-known consumer brands and through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates that deliver telecommunications, internet and ICT solutions.

At its core, KDDI offers mobile communications services (including the “au” consumer brand), fixed-line and broadband internet access, and fiber-optic services.

