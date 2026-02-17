Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 5,478 shares.The stock last traded at $96.1960 and had previously closed at $96.62.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $503.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

