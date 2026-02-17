Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Premier Foods PLC. (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 2,338 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $13.61.

Premier Foods Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc is a United Kingdom–based manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods, specializing in cooking sauces, prepared meals, desserts and sweet treats. The company’s portfolio spans a broad range of pantry staples, offering convenient solutions for everyday cooking and snacking occasions. Premier Foods operates production facilities across the UK, supplying both grocery retail and foodservice channels.

Its marquee brands include Bisto gravies, Sharwood’s Asian cooking sauces, Mr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.