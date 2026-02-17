Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) and Arc Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Head to Head Analysis

Arc Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY – Get Free Report) and Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arc Group and Wendy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arc Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wendy’s 5 16 4 1 2.04

Wendy’s has a consensus target price of $9.39, indicating a potential upside of 34.64%. Given Wendy’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wendy’s is more favorable than Arc Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

86.0% of Wendy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Arc Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Wendy’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arc Group and Wendy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arc Group N/A N/A N/A Wendy’s 7.58% 145.93% 3.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arc Group and Wendy’s”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arc Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wendy’s $2.18 billion 0.61 $165.07 million $0.85 8.21

Wendy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Arc Group.

Summary

Wendy’s beats Arc Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arc Group

ARC Group, Inc. engages in the operation of Dick’s Wings brand of restaurants. It offers its traditional and boneless chicken wings, hog wings, and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. The firm oprates through the following segments; Company-Owned Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Restaurants are casual dining restaurants. The Franchise Operations segment offers franchises for the Dick’s Wings brand. It also offers craft beers under the name Dick’s Craft Beers. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S. The Wendy’s International segment is involved in the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in countries and territories other than the U.S. The Global Real Estate and Development segment focuses on real estate activity for owned sites and sites leased from third parties. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

