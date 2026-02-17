American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $94.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

AIG has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC increased their price objective on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,355. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61. American International Group has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in American International Group by 2,473.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

