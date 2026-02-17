iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,781 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 3,745 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXI. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,061,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.81. The stock had a trading volume of 116,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,526. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $155.32 and a twelve month high of $213.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.73 and its 200 day moving average is $204.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the consumer discretionary sector of the economy and that S&P believes are important to global markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.