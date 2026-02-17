SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 26,331 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 33,648 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROKT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $99.94. 11,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $105.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF

The SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Final Frontiers index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with space and deep sea exploration. ROKT was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

