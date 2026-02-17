Short Interest in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Drops By 17.8%

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 594,160 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 722,690 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,113,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,113,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 137,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 389.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 100,097 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 95,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 43,021 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $153.25. 316,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.62. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $197.41.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s sponsor is ETF Securities USA LLC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of ETF Securities Ltd.

