Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.39, but opened at $7.80. Advantage Energy shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 2,640 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Down 2.4%

About Advantage Energy

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.99.

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy’s asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy’s operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.